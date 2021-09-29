The Centre for Social Justice, CSJ, has presented a copy of a recent study it conducted to the Special Prosecutor, titled ‘A 20-Year Review of Judgment Debt Payments in Ghana: Impact, Causes and Remedies’.

The group made the presentation when they paid a courtesy call on the new Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng at his South Ridge office in Accra.

The CSJ team was made up of the Council Chair Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey and Council Member George Ferguson Laing.

According to Dr. Sodzi-Tettey, the study catalogues 20 years of wasteful stewardship of Ghana’s resources on mind blowing judgment debts.

He said the report outlines selected case studies for deeper analysis of legal breaches, financial impact and proffers strong recommendations for stemming the hemorrhage including prosecutions.

Mr. George Ferguson Laing expressed the hope that the CSJ could work with the Office of the Special Prosecutor to address the issue.

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng thanked the CSJ for the report and assured them that the issue of the judgment debts is one that his office intends to tackle with all the seriousness it deserves.

He said that his office is keen to work with CSOs and the general public to identify and tackle issues related to corruption.

He said significant attention is also being paid to preventative measures and resources are being deployed towards public education.

He briefed the CSJ team on steps being taken to operationalize the office, including urgent staffing requirements and the furnishing and equipping of the new 10-story office complex.

He said that it is critical that his office puts in place systems that would enable it to effectively execute its mandate.