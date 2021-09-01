Ghanaian artiste David Oscar has released his latest song titled ‘We are the Light’ featuring Shasha Marley.

The song is meant to ignite a sense of awakening in the emerging generation of Ghanaians and Africans.

‘We are the Light’ is one of David Oscar’s works that transcend recreational essence to deliver a message of transformation to all Africans.

According to David Oscar Dogbe, “This project has already been two years in waiting. The song draws inspiration from my personal quest of wanting to see young African people elevate their consciousness, especially to do with self-discovery and actualization”.

In his estimation, Africans are more than capable of turning their situation around for the better.

“Everybody has a LIGHT within that can shine forth unto a brighter day”. With the right education and information, the critical thinking of the average African can expand to analytical proportions. Now more than ever, our people need to wake up in their minds and question many philosophies that have sought throughout the centuries to tame them, ” David said.

‘We are the light’ was produced by highlife musician Nana Fynn.

Shasha Marley’s unique touch to this track makes this song not just sophisticated but adds depth to the message on this track.

Listen to ‘We are the light’ by David Oscar featuring Shasha Marley via the link below: