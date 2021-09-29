A middle-aged woman has been found dead in an uncompleted building at Taviefe Deme a suburb of Ho in the Volta Region.

The decomposed body of the yet-to-be-identified woman was found by a resident near an abandoned reservoir at about 7 am on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

It is believed that the woman was dumped in the building by unknown assailants.

She was found with her clothes in a supine position when the team of crime scene investigators from the Ho Central Divisional Command got to the place.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News say they are living in fear due to the incident.

“We have never experienced such an incident here, so this is strange to us. It is making us live in great fear in this community”, one of the residents said.

“I wanted to attend to nature’s call, so I decided to quickly enter into a nearby bush since I had left my house. Upon reaching the place I noticed there was a foul stench emanating from the area and as I kept moving I saw the dead body lying in the building and had to quickly run and inform the community”, another resident narrated.