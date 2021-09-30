Dentsu Ghana, a top advertising and marketing communications firm, as part of its CSR activities, has donated educational materials worth thousands of Ghana Cedis including computers, projectors, assorted reading and creative books for various levels, math sets, set squares, crayons, legos, and A4 sheets to the Tesano Cluster of Schools in Accra.

This forms part of the company’s wider social impact strategy that rouses the talent, energy, and aspirations of people and delivers to clients, its shareholders, and the wider society.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, CEO of Dentsu Ghana, Mr. Andrew Ackah, said, “The fundamental part of our business is communication and communication comes through education. It is essential for the business to have the right skill sets in the right places with the right empowerment culture. At Dentsu, we believe the right foundation must be laid to achieve this.”

“Our value of being responsible hinges on being good corporate citizens who impact and build a brighter future for the communities in which we operate through a sustainable world, fair and open society, and digital for good. Our aim is to empower the next generation to do more, to achieve more, and to become more. It is against this backdrop that we have selected the Tesano Cluster of schools,” he stated.

Mrs. Joyce Nana Simmons, Headteacher of Tesano 1KG/ Primary School, who received the items on behalf of the Tesano cluster of schools, expressed her excitement, emphasizing the importance of the educational materials to the school as it will improve learning outcomes.

She said she was “overwhelmed by the level of donation done by Dentsu” adding that Dentsu has been very generous to the school in the past and was thankful that the company could do it again despite the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

She implored the students to use the materials for the purposes for which they were donated, to achieve greater laurels in the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly.

The ceremony ended with a breakaway session where staff visited the various classes in the cluster to interact with students and empower them, especially those who are preparing for BECE.

Also present at the ceremony were Madam Bithia Awuku-Asante – General Manager, Carat Ghana; Mr. Emmanuel Odoom – General Manager, iProspect; other managers and staff of dentsu; Mr. Hardy Tamimu, School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Circuit 25, Apenkwa; Mr. William Korku Yormewu, Headteacher – Tesano JHS; Mr. Kingsley Akrofi – Headteacher, Tesano’2’ Primary A school, and Rev. Vida Boafoa Adjei – Headteacher, Danboi JHS.

Tesano Cluster of Schools hosts Tesano ‘1’, ‘2’ Primaries, Tesano, and Danboi Junior High Schools.