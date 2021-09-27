A former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, has disagreed with a proposal to make the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) a statutory body with its functions backed by law.

According to Dr. Afari-Gyan, changing IPAC from a mechanism through which political parties offer suggestions to the EC to a body whose functions were backed by law would interfere with the independence of the EC, as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

Dr. Afari-Gyan, who was instrumental in the formation of the IPAC, said: “The Constitution clearly says that in doing its work, the EC should not take instructions from any person or body external to the Commission. The IPAC is such a body.”

“Accordingly, IPAC decisions cannot be binding on the EC. If they were, it would, in effect, amount to nothing less than meddling with the independence of the Commission.”

His views were contained in a statement he sent to the Daily Graphic detailing his views on some reforms in Ghana’s electoral system proposed by the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The full statement will be published in the Daily Graphic on Saturday, October 2, 2021.