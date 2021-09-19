The Enterprise Group has held a series of financial literacy sessions for both students and parents of the Bishop Mixed School at James Town in Accra.

Michael Otu-Larbi, Senior Manager at Enterprise Insurance, introduced the students of the school to topics such as the importance of saving, time management, basic bookkeeping among others.

For the parents, the conversation bordered on wills and diffusing some common myths about making a will.

The engagement was facilitated by Cynthia Apeadu from the Legal Department of Enterprise Group.

She took the parents, who numbered about 150, through what a will is and the importance of making one.

According to her, the main purpose of a will is to “distribute self-acquired property and not to “punish” children or insult persons who may have offended you during your lifetime, as some people choose to do through their wills”.

“Contrary to what many people think, making a will does not invite one’s death, nor is it an instrument for punishing recalcitrant children or settling family scores. The main purpose of a will is to distribute your property, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is. A will ensures that your property is distributed according to your wishes, and not the wishes of any third party or as dictated by PNDCL 111,” Cynthia Apeadu said.

Commenting on the motivation for the financial literacy programme at the Bishop Mixed School, Group Head of Communications and Synergies at Enterprise Group, Phyllis Woode-Nartey, said beyond the core business of the company, Enterprise Group is concerned about the financial well-being of their community.

“It is true that we are in the business of insurance, properties, transitions and trusteeship, but beyond that, we are very much interested in the total financial well-being of our community. And intergenerational wealth transfer is a key component of people’s financial well-being. That is why we are here to engage with the parents on issues that are very relevant to both groups of people,” Phyllis Woode-Nartey noted.

The financial literacy programme is part of a larger community intervention by the Enterprise Group for the Jamestown community.

The intervention includes the construction of a nine classroom block for the Bishop Mixed School, complete with washrooms, infirmary, computer lab, library and staff room at a cost of GHS2.5 million.