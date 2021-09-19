The government has released President Akufo-Addo’s choice of nominees for the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the country.

The minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe at the minister’s press briefing on Sunday, September 19, 2021 indicated that the list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.

The regional ministers are expected to contact the Electoral Commission who will commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.

Below is the full list: