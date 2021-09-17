School Season is here again! Huawei is giving you amazing offers when you buy any of these Huawei wearables as you go back to school.

Buy a Band 6, Free buds 4i, or a Watch Fit and enjoy instant gifts ranging from Mini Portable fans, Stainless Steel Bottles and Gift Boxes.

Buy Band 6 and Get a mini portable fan

Keeping track of your heart rate is one of the best things you can do for your fitness and health as you go back to school. The TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology on the Huawei Band 6 uses an optical lens and AI-based data processing to accurately monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day.

Be alerted instantly when your heart rate drops below or rises above safe levels. With just GHS 359 you can still maintain a healthy lifestyle on a budget with Huawei Band 6.

Buy Freebuds 4i and Get a stainless steel bottle

Studying is very vital in achieving your academic goals. However, this can be interrupted by outside factors from friends chatting to loud music playing. With Huawei Freebuds 4i active noise cancellation feature, you can join in your online lectures without being overly bothered with outside distractions.

The sensors in HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i actively detect and reduce ambient noise. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also has remarkable endurance.

It can play music for 10 hours continuously on a full charge and also gives you 4 hours’ audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge – perfect when you’re in a hurry. For only GHS 429 you can grab yourself a Freebuds 4i.

Buy Huawei Watch Fit and get a gift box

School sometimes can be stressful from all that hard work of learning and completing assignments. HUAWEI TruRelax™ technology and all-day stress tracking algorithm can effectively monitor your stress levels to see if you are feeling tense.

Try to follow the suggested guided breathing exercises to release your stress when you are stressed out. HUAWEI WATCH FIT is also the perfect smartwatch that blends technology with fashion. With just GHS 569 you can match your fashion style whilst keeping fit with this smartwatch.