The Deputy Minister for Health, Mahama Asei Seini has received 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on behalf of the government of Ghana.

The donation, which came from the German government, is in support of Ghana’s fight against COVID-19 which has so far claimed over 1,000 lives in the country.

Two days ago, the United States government also disclosed its intentions of donating 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines to Ghana.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris made this known during bilateral talks with Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the White House on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

She said the donation is part of the US’ effort to help countries including Ghana to recover from the shocks of COVID-19.

The Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee says Ghana will need $200 million to fully manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.

The Committee led by Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng says the project will be a private-public partnership arrangement aimed at getting all involved.

Ghana has so far secured over 3.2 million vaccines.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) last week resumed inoculating Ghanaians with COVID-19 vaccines it received in the last few weeks.