Give Back Ghana, a Non-Government Organisation founded during the COVID-19 lockdown last year by entrepreneur, Tom Russell, has been selected to receive a further significant community engagement grant from the Grundfos Foundation.

Poul Due Jensen, who is also the founder of Danish pump manufacturing company – Grundfos, will secure the grant for the long-term future and growth of the NGO.

The donation received from the Grundfos Foundation will see Give Back Ghana expand.

Having found a semi-permanent installation at East Legon, Give Back Ghana will begin by providing in excess of 4,000 food and sanitation boxes to vulnerable families, living in the informal and vulnerable communities in central Accra.

Each box, at an estimated value of GHS50, is filled with carefully selected staple foods and sanitizing products to help protect the recipients against the COVID-19 virus.

“A strong bond between Grundfos and Give Back Ghana has been formed in particular with the acquisition of a semi-permanent space which will ease and simplify the process for packing and distribution,” a thankful Russel commented.

“We are very thankful for this significant donation and proud to begin this project with Grundfos Foundation. Our additional partnerships with Ahaban GLF, Ghandour Cosmetics, Sincerely Ghana, Les Fam, and LeLe Foods come at a critical time and will provide much-needed relief to families in Central Accra,” he added.

Give Back Ghana came into existence in 2020 when Russell– an entrepreneur and businessman from the United Kingdom visited Ghana, to source opportunities to expand local Ghanaian businesses to the European market.

His one-week stay in Ghana coincided with the lockdown restrictions and regulations enforced by the Ghanaian government as part of its measures in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this did not lock down his entrepreneurial skills and passion for helping people.

He identified the many realities of struggle local businesses may face and thus partnered with them to start Give Back Ghana.

With the aim of helping the most vulnerable families in Central Accra, Give Back Ghana seeks to provide basic need essentials by supplying food and sanitation boxes.

The project received international acclaim and has been featured on BBC World News amongst others.