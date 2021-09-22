The Greater Accra Region is currently the most populous region in Ghana.

This is according to provisional results from the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

Prior to the 2021 census, Ashanti Region had since 1970 been the most populous region in Ghana.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions both have a population size of 5.4 million each, while the Ahafo Region, the least populous region, has a total population of 600,000.

Out of the 10.7 million structures counted, about 20% of them were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.

The general population is now 30.8 million.

Women also made up a greater proportion of the population as has been the trend for the past four censuses, outnumbering men in 10 out of the 16 regions.

In all, 8,345,414 households were enumerated, with an average household size of 3.6 persons.