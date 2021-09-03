Hollard Insurance, a subsidiary of Hollard Ghana wins again, Commercial Line Insurer of the Year, 2021, at the Ghana Insurance Awards held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

The annual event organised by Xodus Communications Limited sought to honour top-class performance, professionalism, and innovation across the Ghanaian Insurance industry, and to promote the growth of the industry.

Hollard Insurance for the second consecutive time received the “Commercial Line Insurer of the Year” award for its ability to deliver a variety of innovative enterprise-wide and group business solutions.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, Daniel Addo, expressed his appreciation for the honour done the company. He dedicated the win to Hollardites, customers, and partners.

“We believe this is the beginning of greater things to come. We are proud to lead the industry in mitigating commercial risks with unmatched customer experience. We understand how important economic activity is to the development of our nation, so we do the best we can to provide relevant insurance solutions to support.”

“Thank you all for joining our journey to become the country’s favourite insurer. Will continue to insure you and everything you love,” he added.

The unconventional insurance group, Hollard Ghana, with its distinctive purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future was also recognised Brand of the Year whilst its subsidiary Hollard Life Assurance, in existence for just three years, was adjudged Fastest Growing Company of the Year.

About Hollard Insurance

Hollard Insurance is a subsidiary of insurance group, Hollard Ghana, which combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance, which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.

Hollard Insurance offers various non-life products including travel, motor, personal accident, and home insurance, and more. Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.