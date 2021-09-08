The headmaster of Jachie-Pramso Senior High School has been interdicted pending investigations into his reported canning of a student.

According to a Facebook post from the Ghana Education Service, the headmaster, Francis Donkor, “has been directed to hand over the administration and Management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education.”

The Bosomtwe District Education Directorate in the Ashanti Region had earlier disclosed to Citi News that investigations were ongoing into the incident.

According to the final year student, Mary Amoako Gabriel, the headmaster inflicted wounds on parts of her body after she was beaten for handing over her jacket to another student who was accused of dressing indecently last week.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bosomtwe District Education Director, Agyemang Dua, said the headmaster has been summoned by the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate as part of investigations into the matter.

“My understanding is that some investigative team is already in the district doing their independent investigations into the matter and when their investigations are done, I believe the Regional Directorate will issue a statement on it,” he said.

Mr. Agyemang Dua who described the incident as unfortunate called on headmasters and teachers in various schools to desist from corporal punishment in schools.