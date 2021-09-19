Former President John Dramani Mahama is sad over the death of Ama Benyiwa-Doe, a stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the NDC described the late Ama Benyiwa-Doe as a true gender activist.

Mr. Mahama made the remark in a post on Facebook.

“I have received, with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation.”

“She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women’s rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment, and passion for service.”

“May her soul rest in eternal glory,” he added.

Ama Benyiwa-Doe, a one-time Central Regional Minister under the Mills government, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tema.

She died at the age of 73.

Madam Benyiwa-Doe, otherwise known as “Chavez” for her strong political views and courage, is said to have died after a protracted ailment.

Jerry Kissi-Dei Yeboah, the special aide to Ama Benyiwa-Doe and constituency communication officer for Gomoa West told Citi News that, “Auntie Ama has passed. She has not been well for some time. Her health was unstable, and recently she took ill seriously. We did our best to give her the best health care… On Friday, she had to go and rest in her room but after an hour she was uncomfortable, so we had to rush her to the hospital, and she passed on. She was 73.”

Ama Benyiwa-Doe was first elected into Parliament during the December 1992 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress as MP for the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region.

Although she hasn’t been active in politics for quite some time, she continued to work behind the scenes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).