The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as ‘blatant lie’, allegations by Ernest Owusu Bempah, the convener of Fixing The Country Movement that former president John Mahama and the party’s chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo masterminded the alleged kidnapping of Josephine Panyin Mensah, a supposed pregnant woman in Takoradi.

The party in a statement said Mr. Owusu Bempah’s claims were baseless, “wicked, malicious and contemptuous,” and was aimed at diverting attention from the pressures being mounted on the government over its poor handling of security issues in the country.

Ernest Owusu Bempah, who is also the PRO of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, at a press conference last week said he believes the NDC Chairman is behind the incident.

“Isn’t it interesting to note that these occurrences are happening in a fashion akin to the directives contained in the Ofosu Ampofo tape? The Fixing The Country Movement is not unaware of the political machinations of the NDC and how they are desperate to plunge this country into chaos. It is quite clear that this is the handiwork of those who are desperate for power and will do and employ any tactic fair or foul to achieve their selfish ambition. And this their latest shenanigan has backfired… As a matter of fact, we have been told by former NDC Flagbearer aspirant, Stephen Atubiga that the lady in the centre of this fraudulent hoax is a member of the NDC,” he said.

But the NDC in its statement signed by Kakra Essamuah, the Director of Communication said the two parties leaders claimed to be the brains behind the incidents are in no way connected to it.

“Neither the highly respected former President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, nor its esteemed National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, have any hand whatsoever in the happenings in the Western Region, nor are they linked in any way to any of the characters in that alleged kidnapping saga.”

“The Leadership of the NDC has far more noble objectives to engage its attention, and it is a sad reflection of the quality of our democracy that government agents would find time to vilify innocent persons just to make this hopeless administration look good in the eyes of the public,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the public to ignore the comments by Owusu Bempah and continue to hold the government to account for its stewardship.