Milovan Rajevac’s appointment as the new head coach of the Black Stars is expected to be confirmed later today, September 24, 2021.

The Serbian returns to the job he left in 2010 having overseen Ghana’s men’s national team for three years.

Under his tenure, the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa and the final of the 2010 AFCON.

He will replace C.K. Akonnor who was fired after just 10 games he supervised, following a less than ideal start to Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Since leaving Ghana in November 2010, Rajevac has coached Saudi club Al-Ahli, Qatar, Algeria and Thailand.

He took charge of 28 matches as Black Stars head coach from 2008-2010, winning 12 matches, losing 12 and drawing the remaining four.