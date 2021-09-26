Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, believes Milovan Rajevac’s return as Head coach of the Black Stars means the Serbian trainer has an ‘unfinished job’ as far as his coaching business with Ghana is concerned.

Dr. Tamakloe maintains that the second coming of Rajevac must aim at turning the fortunes of the senior national team prioritizing where he left off in 2010 – just two years after his first appointment.

“For me personally, I usually don’t like second comings because it always comes with a problem. However, he [Rajevac] is a mature person, and maybe he has weighed all the various issues and concerns, and he feels he can handle the boys.”

“But one thing I will personally like to say about this coach is that he is someone who is very strong and comes easily, but I feel the man has an unfinished job in this country, and he feels strongly that Ghana is putting him on the world map, and so he has something to offer the country”, Dr. Tamakloe said on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday.

Milovan Rajevac was unveiled on Friday, September 24, 2021, by the GFA to replace C.K Akonnor after the latter’s dismissal.

The returnee coach, 67 has been handed the Black Stars job 11 years after he first left with a $30,000 salary per month.

Despite not winning a trophy, he is considered one of the most successful coaches in Ghana’s history due to Ghana’s memorable run in the 2010 World Cup.

Rajevac was given a one-year deal with an option for a further year should he qualify the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup. In addition, he stands to earn an extra $300,000 if the Black Stars win next year’s AFCON plus another $300,000 if Ghana makes it to the World Cup.

However, speaking on the same show, sports analyst, Kojo Addae-Mensah, was not completely enthused that a local coach was not named to take over the Black Stars job.

He thus called on Ghanaian coaches and those who aspire to the role to rise up to the task.

“It is still disappointing that at the helm is not a Ghanaian. I’m still quite disappointed with that. But it’s not water under the bridge, and we need to move on. I am just hoping that Milovan will probably be the last foreign coach that we get. I would like to use this opportunity again to talk to our local coaches and those who harbor any ambition of being coaches to build their coaching badges.”