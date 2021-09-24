Milovan Rajevac is set for a huge payday should he guide the Black Stars to AFCON glory next year.

The GFA, in revealing the financial aspects of their one-year deal with the Serbian stated that in addition to his $30,000 monthly salary, he stands to earn an extra $300,000 if the Black Stars win next year’s AFCON.

He’ll also earn $300,000 if he qualifies Ghana to the World Cup in 2022.

CK Akonnor led the Stars to the AFCON after taking over from Kwesi Appiah despite only winning two of the final four group games.

Rajevac led Ghana to the final of the 2010 AFCON, where the Black Stars lost painfully to Egypt.

The Serbian will be hoping to go one better in 2021 and given the financial incentives, he will certainly be motivated to do so.