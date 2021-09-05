President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Paramount Chiefs of Lower Dixcove and Upper Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyemang and Nana Hima Dekyi respectively for restoring peace in the Dixcove area.

When the President was in the Western Region before the 2020 general elections, Nana Akwasi Agyemang had seriously been assaulted by unknown assailants believed to have emanated from Upper Dixcove following a land dispute between the two neighbouring paramountcies.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was in Dixcove on Saturday, September 4, 2021, to inspect ongoing works at the Dixcove landing beach as part of his two-day tour of the Western Region, thanked the people for their support and said he needs peace to motivate him to do more for Ghanians.

“I was here before the 2020 election to conduct an inspection like what I’m here to do today, but I didn’t like the issues I met. And so I couldn’t carry out the inspection. I have however realized today that peace is reigning in Dixcove. It is beautiful to see the two Paramount Chiefs, Nana Dekyi and Nana Agyemang are together here to meet me and I want you to continue like that.”

“It is when you continue to live in peace that I can also be motivated to do the work I have to do. This is what we need to conduct the inspection with the Sector Minister I came with. I ask you to keep up the peace and continue to support us.”