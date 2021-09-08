President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refunded almost GHS238,000 given him as a salary increment for the year 2021.

This was revealed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, September 7, 2021,

Addressing journalists, Mr. Arhin said the President has refunded the money to the Accountant-General’s Department.

He explained that the move is in relation to a directive he gave indicating that all members of the Executives will not have their salaries increased.

“The President had made it clear on May Day, even before the recommendations from the [Emolument] Committee, that he, the Vice President, Ministers, and Deputy Ministers of State were not going to take any salary increment. He has refunded his, close to the tune of GH¢238,000.”

He also indicated that the president has instructed the Chief of Staff to ensure that other officeholders, including some staff members at the Jubilee House, follow suit.

“With respect to the others, Deputy Ministers, Ministers and also the Vice President as well, all of those refunds will be made. The President made his on the second of this month, that is, last week Thursday and other appointees will also follow suit,” he said

The Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Emoluments Committee last year recommended an increment in the President’s salary from GHS29,899 to GHS47,277, as well as an increase in the salaries for Members of Parliament and Ministers, among other Article 71 Officeholders.

Article 71 Office holders include the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and Justices of the Supreme Court.