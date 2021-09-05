The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, believes that no president has done more for the Savannah Region than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the creation of the region including the provision of water, road projects, health facilities among others put Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP ahead of previous governments.

Mr. Jinapor was speaking at the NPP constituency delegates conference in Damongo.

“No president and no party has done more for the Savannah Region than his Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The record and the evidence speak for themselves.”

“He created the Savannah Region, brought water, tarring our roads, intervening in agriculture, intervening in education, intervening in healthcare, about to bring a regional hospital in Damongo and 2 district hospitals to the Savannah Region.”

The New Patriotic Party’s Damongo constituency delegates conference for 2021 was under the theme, “Forging ahead in unity to consolidate our gains.”

The conference brought together 462 delegates comprising polling station executives, constituency executives, former Constituency executives, council of elders as well as founding fathers.

Also present at the conference were the party’s Savannah regional executives, MDCEs from the region and other government appointees.

Mr. Jinapor said he is confident President Akufo-Addo in 2025 will hand over to another NPP-elected president because the party is poised to break the eight.

“Members of the NPP, never get disillusioned that 2024 is an insurmountable task. All we need is to govern with respect, all we need is to govern with care, all we need is to continue to listen to the Ghanaian people like Akufo-Addo is doing. All we need is to govern well, all we need is to be united and if we are united, the formidable elephant will be unstoppable in 2024, and we will break the eight.”