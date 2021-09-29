President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has added his voice to the numerous tributes that have so far poured in following the death of legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

President Akufo-Addo said he received massive support from Nana Ampadu during the 2016 campaign trail.

“Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016,” he said.

The President, via a Facebook post, further said the outpouring of grief by the general public following the unfortunate news is indicative of the prominence of Nana Ampadu and his immense contribution to the development of the music industry in Ghana.

Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the age of 78.

Read President Akufo-Addo’s full statement below: