The Presidency has rejected a report released by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) which says 62 percent of Ghanaians do not trust President Akufo-Addo to fight corruption.

A survey conducted by CDD-Ghana revealed that the majority of Ghanaians [62% of 2,400 persons] interviewed in a post-election survey conducted between May 23 and June 3, 2021, say they do not have confidence in the ability of President Akufo-Addo “to protect the country’s financial resources and curb corruption in the next four years”.

The Presidency says, though CDD-Ghana has every right to carry out its survey, it disagrees with its findings.

Speaking to journalists at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin reiterated President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“The report is not one we can easily dismiss. Yes, they have conducted their survey but we, on the other hand, believe that in the fight against corruption, no President has done more than Nana Akufo-Addo and there are facts to back it. If we are to consider the funds that were sent to the five accountability institutions of states, there was a 25% increase in their funding in 2017. In 2018, there was a 34% increase across the board.”

“The establishment of an independent institution to fight corruption, that is the office of the Special Prosecutor, was in fulfilment of a campaign result by the President,” he added.

“We thus disagree with the survey results. No President in the history of the country has fought corruption as much as Akufo-Addo has,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo’s biggest critics, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have consistently chastised him for superintending what they say is massive corruption, notwithstanding that the President has insisted that his fight against corruption is unprecedented.