Students of Yumba Special School in Tamale heaved a sigh of relief after a three-unit classroom facility was handed over to the school by Shinning Stars Foundation to ease congestion.

The Yumba Special School, which was established to provide education for children with disabilities and as well help develop their potentials, has since its inception in 2004 not seen any major renovation, leaving most classrooms congested.

In order to improve the infrastructural challenge in the school, Shinning Star Foundation, a non-profit organisation came to the aid of the school by completing and furnishing an abandoned classroom block and also presented wheelchairs for the school.

In her address, the Director of Shining Stars Foundation, Reverend Dr. Cynthia Paintsil, said, “When we came here, we saw children were overcrowded in the classroom that they had, we saw a foundation that has been laid for the classroom block which was uncompleted. Just the thought of building a classroom block wasn’t something we could plan, it looks like a huge task, but we committed ourselves and by the grace of God, there is nothing that is impossible and that we were going to build it, and we have it now.”

The Headmaster of the school, Ephraim Tutu-Brempong, who thanked the organisation for the support, also appealed for support to connect the school to potable water.

“May I use this opportunity to make a humble appeal to the Shining Stars Foundation and all other benevolent organizations and individuals to assist the school in any of the following ways to alleviate our challenges. Big Poly tanks and Concrete tanks for storing water, as well as renovation of old structures in the school”

He also appealed for the construction of drainage systems to check erosion on the school compound.