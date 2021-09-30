Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has met with the Managing Director of the State Housing Company, Nana Kwabena Ampofo Appiah to talk about how to offset carbon emissions in the environment.

The two, on Monday, September 27, 2021, spoke about the need to space out building projects as well as plant trees in newly-built vicinities.

In tandem with this, Okyeame Kwame also presented the Climate Clock to Nana Appiah.

The Climate Clock is one of the most dynamic climate campaigns in the world today, melding art, science, technology, and grassroots organizing to get the world to act in time.

On his Twitter handle, Nana Ampofo Appiah posted: “the Climate Clock is a graphic representation of how quickly the planet is approaching 1.5℃ of global warming.”

“Given the current emission trends, Okyeame Kwame, who is the Climate Change/Climate Clock Ambassador, is embarking on a corporate and national campaign to sensitize the populace and lower carbon footprints. At the State Housing Company, we are committed to building ‘green’ homes in support of the climate conservation project,” he added.

On September 14, 2021, Okyeame Kwame, made the same presentation to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson.

The Climate Clock project is centered on a simple tool: a clock that counts down the critical time window to reach zero emissions (the “deadline”), while tracking progress on key solution pathways (“lifelines”).

By showing what to be done by when, the Clock frames its critical mission — a rapid and just transition to a safe climate future — and puts it at the very forefront of our attention.

As Ghana’s Climate Clock ambassador, Okyeame Kwame has vowed to use platforms and influence to make sure the ideals of the Climate Clock campaign are projected.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ composer is girding up to release a new song that features singer ‘Adina.’