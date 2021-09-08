President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere as the board chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

Mr. Adom-Otchere had previously served as a board member of the National Communications Authority.

The board of GACL also has three other presidential appointees; Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam.

The board also has the company’s Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.

This was captured in a letter from the Presidency, signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and addressed to the Ministry of Transport.

About Paul Adom-Otchere

Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere is a seasoned journalist in Ghana.

He has worked in both TV and radio over the last 20 years covering all major events in Ghana as well as events that occur abroad but related to Ghana. He has had a stint with the BBC covering the UK election in 2001 for the African Service.

Paul trained as a lawyer but with separate backgrounds in Political Science and Classics. He studied at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) from 2006 to 2008, undertaking courses in development economics and leading to the award of an MSc.

Paul wrote on security sector governance as it applied to Ghana and Ivory Coast in partial fulfilment of his degree. Paul has led an advocacy forum on Spectrum Allocation in Ghana under the Ghana ICT chamber.

Mr. Adom-Otchere was adjudged the Best News Reporter by the Ghana Journalists Association in 2001.

He also received an Honorary award for Contribution to the Growth of Independent Media in Ghana in 2012.

“Good Evening Ghana”, a TV current affairs show he produces and hosts, was adjudged both TV Programme of the Year and Current Affairs Programme of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana awards in 2005.