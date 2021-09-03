The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) will meet next Tuesday, September 7, 2021, to discuss a petition brought before it by some of its leading members to have the party’s leader, David Apasera, and chairman, Moses Dani Baah impeached.

The two have been accused of financial malfeasance and misconduct and also unlawfully suspending the General Secretary of the party, Janet Nabila.

The petitioners are Ms. Janet Nabila; PNC’s Youth Organiser for Ashanti Region, Muniru Seidu Mohammed, and the party’s Communications Director for North East, Mamuna Yidana.

Janet Nabila in a Citi News interview on the petition said “NEC has set September 7, 2021, to discuss our petition. I want NEC to impeach them based on the illegalities I have reported on. These men have to be investigated and removed [from office]”.

On August 28, 2021, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PNC took a decision to indefinitely suspend Nabila over gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence.

She has so far denied all the allegations levelled against her, thereby rejecting the suspension.

Nabila rather alleged that the party’s Chairman, Moses Dani Baah, and their 2020 flagbearer, David Apasara embezzled funds to the tune of GHS70,000 from the party’s coffers without accountability or any justifiable reason.

Confusion rocks PNC press conference over suspension of General Secretary

The headquarters of the People’s National Convention was thrown into a state of confusion on September 1, 2021, as party leaders engaged in heated exchanges during a press conference to brief Ghanaians on the suspension of Janet Nabila.

The press conference turned ugly when the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Bala Mei Kankan kept on interrupting the event with his interjections when the party’s Communications Director, Awudu Ishaque, was addressing the press.

Mei Kankan tried every means possible to defend the PNC’s suspended General Secretary.

After efforts to amicably get him out of the premises for the briefing to continue, some officials of the PNC together with the police forcibly dragged Mei Kankan out of the hall.