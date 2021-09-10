The 2020 Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, has sued 18 members of his party over his removal on September 7.

Among other things in his suit, Mr. Apasera contended that his removal was carried out by a National Executive Committee that “did not form the mandatory quorum needed for convening such a meeting.”

The meeting comprised nine regional chairmen and the First Vice-Chair of the PNC.

He said, by the PNC’s constitution, “the procedure of convening the NEC meeting was blatantly ignored.”

In addition, contrary to reports, he said the 1st National Vice Chairman who chaired the meeting “was not at the meeting. As of the 7th September 2021, he was out of the jurisdiction of Ghana.”

Mr. Apasera thus wants an “order declaring that the purported. NEC meeting held on the 7th day of September. 2021 in Kumasi by the Defendants as null and void and of no legal effect.”

He fears the sued parties “will continue in their illegalities unless restrained.”

The persons sued are executives from the Ahafo, Central, Upper East, Northern, Ashanti, Savannah, and North East Regions.

In the September 7 meeting, the PNC’s National Chairman, Moses Danibaah, was also removed from office.

That meeting also saw the PNC General Secretary, Janet Nabla, who is also being sued, reinstated after a previous suspension.

She, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the party, Muniru Mohammed; and the party’s Communications Director for the North East Region Memuna Yidana had petitioned to remove Mr. Apasera and Moses Danibaah from office.

Janet Nabla had alleged that Mr. Danibaah and Mr. Apasera embezzled funds to the tune of GHS70,000 from the party’s coffers.

Janet Nabla had also challenged the decision for her suspension, saying it was taken without the required quorum of the PNC’s National Executive Committee.

Cracks within the party were made more apparent when a separate statement, signed by Moses Danibaah, insisted that Janet Nabla remained suspended.

Janet Nabla subsequently lodged a police complaint against Mr. Apasera and Mr. Danibaah saying they had overseen her forceful eviction from her office.