The Ghana Police Service says it has introduced urgent additional security measures in the wake of a spike in robbery incidents in the national capital, Accra.

Several robbery cases have been reported in recent times, raising concerns about the safety of residents in the capital.

Just recently, a daylight robbery incident at Achimota led to some robbers bolting with GHS29,000 snatched from a 33-year-old woman, while a bystander sustained gunshot wounds.

Just this morning [Friday, September 24, 2021], two separate daylight robbery incidents have been reported in Accra.

The Police believe these security measures will deal with the security threat.

It promised a GHS 50,000 reward for any individual who will volunteer information leading to the arrest of robbery thugs believed to be involved in the robbery incidents.

“We, therefore, plead with residents to bear with us with regard to the scaled-up security measures to deal with this threat. We have placed a financial reward of fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis on information that will lead to the arrest of these thugs,” the Police said in a statement.

It also advised the persons who intend to withdraw huge sums of money to “exercise caution or contact the Police for assistance for such transactions.”