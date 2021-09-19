The Head of Brand Communications Quick Angels Limited, Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu Ansah, a savvy communications strategist, has been adjudged the 4th Finalist in the Multinational/Pan African Positive Role Model category of this year’s prestigious Gender Mainstreaming Awards.

The event saw talents and their outputs from across the continent slugging it out for a spot and when it mattered, it was Veronica’s footprints at Quick Angels that stood up for mention.

The award now puts the spotlight on the consummate strategist, whose achievements had preceded her name and personality.

A passionate brand and external relations specialist, Veronica is the hand behind the Communication strategies of the young yet refreshed Quick Angels brand that has endeared itself to numerous entrepreneurs and businesses, leading to the signing on of more than 30 companies in less than two years.

She has over a decade of professional experience spanning news media, marketing, and advertising services, telecommunications, corporate social responsibility, corporate communications, branding, financial & investment services as well as copywriting.

She has worked with Metro TV as a Broadcast Journalist; Primus Advertising as a Senior Media and Client Service Executive; Tigo Ghana as a Communications Specialist and Group Ideal & Ideal Finance as Lead for Media and Advertising. She was also the Head of Brands at the rebranded TV Africa and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Library Authority.

In 2019, she refreshed her career path, landing at Quick Angels, where she led the successful launch of the firm and has since presided over its visibility. Through her marketing tactics, over 30 brands have signed onto the Quick Angels’ angel investor scheme.

Her achievements extend to that of the Quick Credit & Investment Micro-credit Limited, a sister company of Quick Angels, resulting in improved visibility for the young firm. Quick Credit now operates remotely across the country with a customer base of over 80,000.

Veronica also oversees the strategic communications of Quick Credit brands in other African countries, operating under the brand name OYA Micro-credit Limited. She has also led and continues to lead massive campaigns for some of Quick Angels’ brands that include Agatex Paint, Sankofa Natural Spices, Pizzaman Chicken Man, Addicent Foods Zaconut, and Shopnaw.

The Head of Brand Communications and Business Development for Quick Angels Limited & Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited holds a Master’s degree in Development Communications from the Ghana Institute of Journalist and a Bachelor of Arts in Information Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She is a member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana and the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA).