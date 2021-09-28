The National Identification Authority has clarified that the GH¢250 fee for the Ghana Card registration is only for applicants seeking premium services.

Responding to viral posts suggesting that all applicants had to pay GH¢250, the authority’s acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, assured that there was a free option for all Ghanaians seeking the Ghana Card.

“This write-up is erroneous, it seeks to misinform the general public and I come your way to reiterate that even beyond the mass registration, registration that will be taking place at our regional and district offices will be free for all Ghanaians,” he said.

A GH¢30 fee will only be required for the replacement of Ghana Cards or when an update requires that a new card is printed.

The premium registration currently only takes place at the authority’s headquarters.

The authority expects to establish more premium registration centres to expand this particular service.

“At these premium centres, an individual going to register for his Ghana Card will be required to pay GH¢250, which is backed by law,” Mr. Abdul-Ganiyu.

Registration for the Ghana Card can be carried out at the 34 registration centres at 34 Ghana Revenue Authority’s offices across the country.

Ahead of the sim card reregistration on October 1, Mr. Abdul-Ganiyu said the authority’s regional offices will reopen for persons awaiting their Ghana Cards.

“Somewhere in the month of October, these regional and district offices will be reopened and individuals who have registered for the Ghana Cards in their districts are expected to go to the NIA districts or regional office for the card to be issued to them.”

There are currently over 15 million persons registered for the Ghana Card.