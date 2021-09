Arguably the most popular highlife musician in the history of the genre, Nana Kwame Ampadu, was a multi-talented artist. Aside his excellent showmanship, Nana Ampadu was a renowned lyricist and guitarist known for producing some of the most popular Ghanaian highlife songs.

During his prime, Ampadu toured the globe and made a name for himself as one of the most famous Ghanaian entertainers in Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire.

Watch the Nnwomtofoohene performing one of his biggest hit songs: