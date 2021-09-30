The National House of Chiefs has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide the country’s security agencies with the necessary logistics to fight crime effectively in the country.

Speaking at a National House of Chiefs’ engagement in Kumasi, the President of the House, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, said the police are unable to effectively fight crime due to a lack of necessary logistics to aid their work.

“We are appealing to the government to provide the men and women in uniform with the necessary logistics to discharge their duties in a sound and secure environment. The House also calls on financial institutions to comply with the Bank of Ghana’s directives for all the banks to procure bulletproof bullion vans to protect the police officers and bank officials.”

The House of Chiefs’ call comes in the wake of a rise in robberies in Ghana, particularly in the national capital, Accra.

Police officers have been injured or killed in some of the robbery incidents.

In July 2021, General Constable, Emmanuel Osei was shot by armed robbers at Jamestown while on a bullion van escort duty.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Inspector General of Police at the time, James Oppong-Boanuh threatened his outfit will withdraw its services if the banks fail to provide them with the necessary logistics to protect its officers.