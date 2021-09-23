The Right to Information Commission (RTIC), has launched ‘Right to Information Week’ (RTI Week) to create awareness on how the public can best exercise their Right to Information, under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (989).

The Commission has outlined a week-long program that is set to mark RTI Week and mark this year’s International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

The celebration will be held between Sunday, September 26, 2021, and Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The maiden celebration will be held under the theme “The Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989); A tool to ensure transparency, good governance and sustainable development in leveraging international cooperation.”

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show outlined the series of programmes lined up for the week.

“On Sunday, the 26th of September, there will be a quiz at the GTV studios, there will also be a media forum on Monday at the RTIC office. This will be followed by a public forum at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Tuesday. And then on Wednesday, the 29th of September, we will hold a forum with RTI officers.”

Among the dignitaries to be in attendance are President Akufo-Addo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, members of the diplomatic corps, Ministers of State, heads of state institutions, civil society groups among others.

The Right to Information Act was passed by Parliament and assented to by the President on May 21, 2019.

It became fully operational on January 2, 2020.