The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), is expected to begin a coordinated enforcement exercise to discourage the use of illegal lamps by drivers across the country.

The exercise, which is expected to begin on September 30, 2021, will also ensure the prosecution of drivers using illegal lamps in the country.

“The Authority in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and representatives of operators, shall effective Monday, September 30th, 2021, commence a coordinated enforcement action across the country to remove these illegal lamps and initiate prosecution of offending drivers. Drivers and Vehicle owners are advised to voluntarily comply with the law to avoid any inconveniences,” a statement issued by the NRSA said.

Regulation 65 of L.1.2180 requires that;

1. Vehicles or trailers shall be equipped with electric lighted lamps or another kind as approved by the Licensing Authority;

2. A vehicle shall have two lamps in front, with one on each side of the motor vehicle and placed in a manner that exhibits a white or yellow visible light within a prescribed distance and to indicate the width of the vehicle;

3. Vehicles may be fitted with additional one or two auxiliary spots or flood lamps;

4. A driving lamp is not placed in a manner that allows the lamp to project above the bottom of the frame of the windscreen; and 5. Though a maximum of four driving and spot or flood lamps are allowed, the electrical switching should be arranged to allow the use of only two of those lamps at a time.

Road Safety Authority takes on MMDAs over unlawful permits to tricycle owners

The NSRA has also exercised its enforcement mandate and directed six Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to cease any acts or omissions that directly or indirectly permit the unlawful use of tricycles for fare-paying passenger services.

The Authority has threatened it would not hesitate to seek an enforcement order if they fail to carry out the required remedy within a month of the directive.

According to the Authority, Regulation 128 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I.2180) prohibits the use of tricycles for fare-paying passengers.

Despite the unambiguous position of Regulation 128, there is evidence to confirm that the MMDAs herein are acting contrary to the law by permitting the use of tricycles for fare-paying passenger services by issuing stickers at a fee or approving terminals for the purpose.