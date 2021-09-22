Michael Simmons, the husband of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the pregnant woman who allegeldy went missing in Takoradi, has spoken out after his wife was found in Axim in the Western Region.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Michael Simmons said he was yet to speak to his wife, who is under police guard.

“But her mother has been able to ask her a few things,” Michael noted.

He recounted that on the day she went missing, Josephine’s mother received a call from persons suspected to be behind his wife’s disappearance.

Josephine was handed the phone by the suspected kidnappers, but all that she could do was cry to her mother.

Since Josephine was found near a Kingdom Hall building in Axim, there has been speculation that her pregnancy was a hoax, following a claim by the Western Regional Minister that a preliminary report shows she was not pregnant.

But her husband has refuted these claims.

“She had been pregnant for nine months. The problem is when she was going to the hospital, I wasn’t going with her. She was going alone,” he said.

Because Michael worked at night, he said he had sent his wife to her mother’s place because she was almost due to deliver.

Police are however yet to provide details on the incident.

Josephine is currently receiving medical care at the Axim Government Hospital.

She was reported missing after she left home on Thursday dawn, September 16, for a walk but did not return.