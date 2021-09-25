The Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, says Josephine Panyin Mensah faked her pregnancy to court her husband’s admiration and acceptance.

Speaking on Citi TV/Citi FM’s The Big Issue, ACP Ofori said the woman’s decision to fake the pregnancy and kidnapping was purely based on issues relating to her marriage.

He however clarified that Josephine had admitted that she hatched the plot alone without the help of any relative.

“From her account, she said she did it alone just to satisfy her husband. It was a pure family issue that she wanted to portray that she was pregnant. She did all that for the admiration of her husband.”

Josephine Panyin Mensah, has been in the news since last Thursday after the media reported that she was nine months pregnant and had been kidnapped during a dawn walk.

She resurfaced a week later at Axim in the Western Region without her alleged pregnancy or baby.

She had claimed that she delivered the same day she went missing and that the kidnappers had stolen her baby.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah subsequently claimed Josephine was not pregnant as reported, a claim subsequently corroborated by the Ghana Police Service.

Police conducted two separate medical tests on Josephine at different hospitals, with both reports proving that she was never pregnant.

Josephine’s relatives and neighbours however disagreed with the report of the Ghana Police Service.

ACP Ofori said the Police will soon decide on the next line of action.

Many have wondered why the woman will fake a pregnancy and put herself through so much stress when she already has one child for the husband.