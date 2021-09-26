The Ghana Police Service says it will not relent in dealing ruthlessly with some youth who went on rampage in Tamale and caused damage to some office buildings and other property in the metropolis.

Police officials say Saturday’s demonstration by the youth of Tamale that led to the vandalization of offices of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Lamashegu police station was unlawful and that those behind the protest will not be allowed to go scot-free.

The protesters were marching through some principal streets of Tamale to register their displeasure over what they say is the frequent brutalization of residents by police officers in the area.

This was in spite of the fact that the police administration interdicted the officers involved.

In a statement issued by the police a day after the protest, the police served notice that perpetrators of the act will be dealt with according to the law.

“A group of irate youth embarked on an unlawful demonstration and vandalized the Police Divisional Headquarters building and VRA office in protest against the incident. We will make sure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book”, the statement said.

The angry youth, upon reaching the police station, began pelting stones at the police building, destroying the glass doors and windows of parts of the building. In the end, some vehicles that were parked at the police station were also damaged.

But the police has cautioned the youth to “desist from any acts that might disturb the peace of the area because they will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, the police administration has disclosed that it has fully paid for the medical bills of the victims of the assault. In addition, psychological support has been provided to the victims by a team of clinical psychologists.

What sparked the demonstration was a recent video that circulated on social media in which some police officers were manhandling some residents suspected to have engaged in illegal power connections.

It received wide condemnation from the public, traditional authorities, and civil society organizations in the Northern Region.

Residents who were outraged over the development called on the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to take punitive actions against its personnel over their actions.

Subsequently, the police personnel involved were interdicted pending investigations.

NEDCo also apologized to its customers who were assaulted by officers.