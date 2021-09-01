The United Kingdom Education Advisory Service previously known as UKEAS has been rebranded to Intake Education (Intake) effective today, September 1, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed by Marie Stella- Tsetse, Country Manager of Intake Education.

Intake Education is a leading global education advisory service that connects students with overseas education opportunities in English-speaking countries.

Read the full statement below:

WE ARE NOW INTAKE EDUCATION

Today (1st September) we are proud to announce that we are changing our name from ‘UKEAS’ to ‘Intake Education (Intake)’.

Our journey began in 1993 in Taiwan and has grown to 30 offices in Asia, Africa and Europe. Over the last 28 years, our advisors have helped almost 100,000 students connect with education opportunities overseas, and we have expanded our study destinations to include the US, Canada, UK, Ireland and Australia. Our new name will allow Intake to cut through the noise in the crowded overseas education market, pushing our role as a global leader in education advisory to the next level.

Our new name will give us the opportunity to establish our identity among the ever-changing overseas education market. The new logo sheds light on what we do: link students and institutions for every new intake. The slogan ‘The Future In You’ precisely illustrates our focus on leading students to a better future via overseas education. Our new website is going to deliver a fresh look for a better user experience, and we are dedicated to it becoming one of the most resourceful and reliable sites for anyone looking for an opportunity to study abroad.

By saying ‘The Future In You’, we want to reinforce our belief in how overseas education can empower people to do great things and achieve meaningful change and advancement. The great advice from our advisors will lead students to find the right path with the best chance to build the skills and experience that will show what they can do, and even go one step further to achieve great things in life, making differences for their community and the wider world.

We would also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for all your support, no matter if you’ve already finished your studies overseas, have just begun the journey, or are planning to study in the future. We take pride in providing advice to help students make important decisions about their future and fulfil their potential. With our new name ‘Intake’, we will continue to deliver expert advice as we see ‘The Future in You’.

Intake Education Ghana offers free services and has branches in Osu, East Legon and Kumasi.

About Intake

With a growing network of advisors and alumni, online and offline resources and events, as well as local market insights, Intake delivers expert advice that changes lives.

Founded in Taiwan, Intake has over 30 local offices across Africa, Asia, and Europe, and has helped more than 100,000 students study abroad since 1993.

For more information, please visit https://intake.education/gh