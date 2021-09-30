Some 25 errant drivers including that of the Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), and the Deputy Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, will today [Thursday, September 30, 2021] be put before court.

They were arrested during Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline on the Airport By-pass road on [Wednesday, September 29, 2021] for various traffic offences.

Recently, three drivers who were arrested for breaching road regulations on the Legon-GIMPA bypass in Accra were fined GHS720.00 each by the La Motor Court.

The erring drivers including the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Mohammed Sukparu, amongst others, were arrested for driving against traffic and using unauthorized sirens and strobe lights.

The drivers were charged for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Also, some drivers who were arrested under the campaign were made to hold placards with the inscription; ‘I WILL NOT DRIVE CARELESSLY AGAIN’ for a week as punishment.

That was in addition to a fine the court charged them.

About War Against Indiscipline

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

In May 2019, the station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.

The campaign is aimed at checking indiscipline on roads and also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

It also seeks to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.