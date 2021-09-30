Assembly members of the Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region, have reportedly confirmed the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for the area, Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, after the second voting.

The confirmation occurred behind closed doors.

The media was asked to leave the venue of the voting when counting was set to start.

According to the Electoral Commission results sighted afterwards, 34 assembly members out of 42 voted in favour of his confirmation

Assembly members have declined to speak on what transpired.

Previously, 20 assembly members voted against Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar on September 24.

He was nominated by President Akufo-Addo despite the recommendation of Zakaria Abubakari Saddiq to the President by the vetting committee.