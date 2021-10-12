The Obuasi Circuit Court, has granted bail to the twelve persons, who were arrested for allegedly invading the concession of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine on Friday, October 15, 2021.

They were charged with unlawful entry, being on the premises for unlawful purposes, and prospecting gold without a licence.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The lawyers for the accused persons prayed the court to grant bail to their clients.

The Judge who presided over the case granted a GH¢30,000 bail with two sureties each to all 12 accused persons.

DSP Martin Asenso, the District Police Commander for Obuasi spoke to Citi News after the proceedings.

“Our finding is that the suspects indeed illegally entered the mine, illegally went underground to illegally prospect for gold. This is against the law, and we need to proffer charges against them. The Circuit Court defended our charges against them, and the Judge by his wisdom granted them bail with two sureties each.”

The 12 persons allegedly entered the mining pit, but the entrance they used caved in as they were trapped there for days.

Upon receiving a distress call from some family members of the affected persons, police rushed to the scene and helped to rescue them.

They were then arraigned, where the court subsequently remanded them into police custody.

The Obuasi Police suspect that the 12 persons may not have been working alone, and have thus launched investigations to help arrest other accomplices.

The 12 comprises eleven teenagers and one 20-year-old.