The 2020 National Best Teacher, Eric Asomani Asante, says a government policy is necessary to help teachers innovate in teaching and learning.

Speaking on the EdTech Monday segment on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Asante, a Junior High School teacher at the Naylor SDA Junior High School, said “if there can be a policy for students using technological tools in education…. It can also boost teaching and learning.”

He also said the Ministry of education needed to invest more in training teachers in ICT solutions.

“As I speak, the training I go across the country doing, I fund it myself. So the ministry may also take up such training so that teachers will be well-equipped with the technological tools.”

Aside from expectations of the state, Mr. Asante also said teachers needed to take initiative in developing e-learning solutions for their students.

“I have been able to develop an offline software that enables me to teach all the internet topics without connecting to the internet, so we should also try to bring innovation to our work and make good impacts with that,” he said.

EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation Regional Centre for Teaching and Learning in ICT.

This edition was on ‘Enabling teachers to lead and innovate’.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organisations to enable young people in Africa and in indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world.

The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organisation with its own Board of Directors and management.

In Ghana, after more than a decade of working with the private sector and government to promote financial inclusion and education through its Scholars Program, the Mastercard Foundation launched Young Africa Works, a 10-year strategy to enable 3 million young Ghanaians, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

Young Africa Works in Ghana aims to:

Enable the growth of women-owned enterprises through business development services, access to finance, and access to markets.

Enable young people to acquire skills that are needed by businesses in growing sectors of the economy, and strengthen the quality of education to prepare students for the world of work.

Scale digital training and strengthen technology-focused employment opportunities.

EdTech Monday is one of the initiatives of the Foundation’s Regional Centre for Teaching and Learning in ICT, aimed at leveraging technology to advance teaching and learning.