With various groups gradually taking shape, teams will be out to get needed results to leave them in pole positions to reach the next stage.

Liverpool will be out for revenge against Atletico Madrid after losing in two legs in 2020. Ajax will also aim to avoid the beatdown in the 2012/13 season as they host Dortmund.

Manchester United will also aim to build on their dramatic late win on matchday 2 as they face Atalanta. Here are four games on Betway that every betting fan should take interest in.

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Liverpool will hope to build on their perfect start to the competition as they prepare for a potentially fierce encounter with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid away from home.

Two seasons ago, Los Rojiblancos shocked the Reds in two legs and put an end to their title defense. Hence, Jurgen Klopp will certainly be out for blood.

Atletico Madrid have not started badly either, winning one and drawing one in their first two UCL games this campaign.

According to Betway, Liverpool have a 2.40 chance of winning the game and the hosts have a 3.10 chance of taking all three points. A draw has been pinned at 3.23.

PSG v RB Leipzig

PSG are in search of their second win in this Champions League season as they welcome German side RB Leipzig to Paris on Tuesday.

Leipzig, who have started this season poorly, will hope to cause a huge upset in what seems to be a tricky away fixture.

Mauricio Pochettino’s were triumphant in their last encounter against Leipzig, winning 1-0 at home. However, the two sides have won two each in four battles overall.

PSG have 1.58 odds of winning according to Betway whilst RB Leipzig have 5.20. A draw has been set at 4.43.

Ajax v Borussia Dortmund

Ajax come into the tie with the aim of maintaining their top spot in Group C as they host a tricky Borussia Dortmund side.

Dortmund are behind their upcoming opponents on goal difference and will certainly aim for a win to put themselves in pole position to make the round of 16.

The two teams last met in the 2012/13 season where Dortmund were superior in the group stages, winning both games with a 5-1 aggregate score line.

Betway believes that Ajax are favorites for this one despite the history. Their odds of winning has been pinned at 2.09 whilst that of Dortmund stands at 3.15.

Manchester United v Atalanta

After a dramatic late win against Villarreal at Old Trafford, Manchester United will aim to improve on their current third spot in Group F as they welcome Atalanta on Wednesday.

Atalanta, in comparison, will be out to hold on to their top spot as they make the seemingly difficult trip to England.

The two teams will face off in this competition for the very first time and more than three points will be at stake.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side have 1.73 odds to win according to Betway whilst the Italian side have 4.25. A draw has been pinned at 4.22.