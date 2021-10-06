The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has released postings for the 2021/2022 service year.

In all, 81,081 graduates have been posted to enrol in various agencies across the country and begin their one-year mandatory national service from Monday, October 11, 2021.

Prospective service personnel have been asked to visit the scheme’s website http://www.portal.nss.gov.gh for confirmation of their place of posting and have their letters of appointment endorsed.

The Secretariat has however directed that all posting registration processes should be completed by Friday, November 5, 2021.

“The Management of National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, October 6, 2021, deployed a total of 81,081 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions who enrolled for the 2021/2022 national service to various user agencies across the country,” the National Service Secretariat added in a statement.

The Secretariat further announced that it has put on hold the placement of some prospective service personnel following discrepancies detected in their online registration details.

“Management wishes to inform the general public that, some prospective service personnel have been placed on hold for further verification due to discrepancies detected in their online registration details.”

“Notifications have already been sent to the affected personnel, and they are hereby directed to visit any regional office of the scheme with a copy of the enrollment forms, student ID, any national ID and a soft copy of their passport picture saved with their NSS number as file name to clear them for posting,” the statement added.

Registration amid COVID-19

As part of measures to minimize large crowds at the registration centers, all posted national service personnel are required to schedule an appointment online and visit the registration centers on the scheduled date and time for validation with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

“This is a special provision implemented to facilitate service registration following the delay in the release of the postings in the wake of COVID-19”, the NSS said.

Meanwhile, all deployed national service personnel have been entreated to accept their postings as part of their civic obligations to contribute meaningfully to national development.