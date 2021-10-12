The Black Stars completed the double over Zimbabwe with a 1-0 win at the Harare Stadium in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers to go, at least temporarily, top of Group G.

Thomas Partey’s first-half free-kick put the Stars ahead and they held on to pick up all three points.

Milovan Rajevac’s side were dominant in that first half, with some exciting offensive play from Kudus Mohammed and Kamaldeen Sulemana anchored by the strong midfield duo of Iddrisu Baba and Thomas Partey.

A stunning run from the Rennes midfielder saw him beat his marker but his effort was weak and was easily pushed around the post for a corner by the keeper.

However, they had to endure some shaky moments at the back as well.

A free-kick into the box was punched out rather unconvincingly by Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott.

He then received a dangerous back pass which was chased down by the Zimbabwean attackers who almost got to the ball before him.

Despite this, it was the Black Stars who took the lead in the 31st minute.

Baba Rahman was fouled just outside the box and up stepped Arsenal’s Thomas Partey who lashed the ball home.

It was Partey’s 12th international goal and one that the Zimbabwean goalkeeper would have been disappointed to concede.

Ghana started the second half strongly yet again; Benjamin Tetteh fired wide from the edge of the box before Kudus Mohammed rattled the bar with a belter after a layoff from Partey.

But the home side came back strongly and should have equalised with two clear-cut chances, both of which they somehow conspired to miss from just outside the six-yard box.

Kudus Mohammed and substitute Daniel-Kofi Kyereh had further chances to get a second for Ghana but could not find the net.

Zimbabwe almost found a late equaliser when sub, Joseph Aidoo played a reckless back pass which Jojo Wollacott, yet again, did well to reach before the onrushing forward.

The Black Stars now have nine points from four games, two clear of South Africa who face Ethiopia later today.

Two matches remain for Rajevac’s men, away to Ethiopia and at home to South Africa which they must win to guarantee a place in the next round of qualifying.