The Sawla District Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly stoning his 50-year-old mother to death.

The incident happened at Gindabuo in the Savannah Region.

According to the police, the suspect, John Banuda, escaped after stoning his mother on Tuesday, October 26, but was arrested from his hideout later.

The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP Degraft Adjei Armah, told Citi News the police acted after a report was lodged by the chief of the community.

“The chief of Ggindabuo called the police to report that a middle-aged woman was lying behind the market. Police moved in and found the story to be true. On inspection, we found out that the head of the woman has been crushed with three big stones, lying by her side.”

“So we went and picked the body from the site to the mortuary, where a post-mortem was performed. But the same day, around 5pm, a culprit who happened to be the biological son of the woman was arrested from his hideout in the bush and taken to the police station”, ASP Degraft Adjei Armah added.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arraigned before the Bole District Court.

Similar incident

In 2018, a 32-year-old woman, Gloria Akorley, was stoned to death allegedly by her husband at Amuzukope, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

The daughter of the deceased, who confirmed the death to Citi News said her father usually engages her mother in heated arguments and occasionally threatens to kill her and use her for rituals.

In an attempt to flee the area after the heinous crime, neighbours saw the suspect in the house organizing his belongings to leave.

With help from some passers-by, they accosted him and handed him over to the Kasoa Police to assist in investigations.

The Kasoa Police later commenced investigations into the matter.