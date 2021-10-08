39 out of 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Ashanti Region now officially have Chief Executives after a 10-month wait.

They were sworn into office on Friday, October 8, 2021, after they were confirmed by assembly members in their respective assemblies.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah who swore in the appointees urged them to eschew corruption and be transparent in the discharge of their duties.

He also tasked them to work closely with all stakeholders to bring development to their respective areas.

The Minister also urged the newly sworn-in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to tackle issues related to security, illegal mining, revenue generation, and local economic development in their areas.

“I am confident and trust in the capabilities and competencies of each one of you to deliver. It is, therefore, my expectation that you stay focused and committed and defend the gains made in the implementation of the numerous social interventions, policies, and programmes,” the Minister said.

Mr. Osei Mensah also urged them to respect traditional authorities.

“Ashanti Region is a region of great tradition and culture, where the chieftaincy institution is highly revered. You are to give reverence to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and all other chiefs within the region.”

Four districts; Sekyere Kumawu, Juaben, Adansi Akrofoum, and the Ahafo Ano North are yet to confirm their MMDCE nominees.