A 42-year-old hairdresser who allegedly poured hot water on his 19-year-old son for being stubborn has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with causing harm.

Cynthia Owusu, a mother of three, is said to have poured the hot water on the victim while he was asleep.

She has been accused of abandoning the victim and her siblings after the incident until the landlord smelt a stench from the room of the accused person and sent the victim to the hospital.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann admitted Cynthia to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with three sureties to be public servants earning not less than GH¢4,000 as net salary at the end of the month.

The sureties are also to deposit copies of their Ghana Card at the Registry pending the final determination of the case.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27, 2021, for case management conference.

The victim Kofi Asirifi is receiving treatment.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a retired educationist and landlord to the accused, and they reside at Kisseman, near Achimota.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on September 7, 2021, at 12:30 am, Cynthia intentionally poured hot water on the victim while he was asleep.

The prosecution said the accused said the victim was stubborn hence her action.

The prosecutor said the accused after committing the crime abandoned the victim in her room together with the other siblings.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant smelt an unusual scent emanating from the accused room and called the accused person’s daughter, Salomey Atati to accompany him to the room and to his surprise, he saw the victim burned with the hot water.

The prosecution said the complainant and some witnesses escorted the victim to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where he was admitted.

On September 11, this year, the prosecution said at about 1000 hours, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Tesano.

The accused was later arrested, and a caution statement was obtained from her.