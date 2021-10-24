Police have arrested 37 residents of Luhour and its adjourning communities in the Ada District in the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, members of the community had a confrontation with police officers who were in the community earlier to provide security for Electrochem Company Limited which is advancing measures to mine salt in the enclave.

Reports indicated that police lost a firearm during the process leading to the arrest of the 37 persons on Friday.

The assembly member for the area, Isaac Gbenatey, said reps from the company and two police officers arrived in the area on Friday morning.

“The community advised itself appropriately that they are going have a self-defense mechanism against the coming of the investor into the community.”

“They asked the men what their mission in the community was and it seems explanations offered to the community were not satisfactory enough.”

“In the course of the conversation, one of the men jumped into the back of the pick-up to get his gun,“ Mr. Gbenatey narrated.

In addition to the gun, the residents also made away with some ammo and a boot belonging to a policeman.

After the incident, police returned to the community and raided various homes, and arrested the 37 persons.

The police are also alleged to have vandalized property in some homes.

“They broke people’s doors, burnt motorbikes, and broke the screens of some plasma TVs in their rooms. People who were even ill on their sickbeds were driven out of their rooms,” the assembly member said.